Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.46. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

