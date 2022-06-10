Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,148 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $68,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rambus by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,588.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $210,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,987 shares of company stock worth $3,132,366 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

