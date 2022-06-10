QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 155,600 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,870,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 25th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00.
  • On Friday, April 8th, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $2,849,088.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 11,127,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 7.95.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

