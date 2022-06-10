Qcash (QC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Qcash (QC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $48.78 million and approximately $209.20 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00338279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 209.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00430537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

