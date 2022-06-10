Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 106,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,545. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36). Equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 424.7% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 573,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 229,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.