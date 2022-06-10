PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. 1,316,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63.
PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.
PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PVH (PVH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.