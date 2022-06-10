Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.