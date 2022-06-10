Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 48,990 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Walmart were worth $130,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average is $141.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

