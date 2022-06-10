Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 164,092 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $116,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 129,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,342,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

