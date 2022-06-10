Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Booking were worth $90,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,264,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,195.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,202.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,276.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,771.30.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

