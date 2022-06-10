Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,045 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $110,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,580,000 after acquiring an additional 386,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $386.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.