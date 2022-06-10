Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $285.60 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,686 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $285,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

JNJ stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

