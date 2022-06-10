Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $170.77 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,397 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $170,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

