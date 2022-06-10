Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $85,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,738. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.