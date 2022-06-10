PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading 3.3% Higher

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 9,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 5,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT XL Axiata Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTXKY)

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

