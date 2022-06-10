Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 81,234 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,234 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,746,070. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $71.47.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

