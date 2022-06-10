Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$125,508.13 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$104.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$35.82 and a twelve month high of C$109.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.77.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

