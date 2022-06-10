Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $109.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $9,926,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.