Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $46.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precigen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Precigen posted sales of $33.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precigen will report full-year sales of $119.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $132.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precigen.

Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PGEN opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Precigen has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

