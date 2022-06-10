Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

PRAX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $23.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 27,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,990.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.