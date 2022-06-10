Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.96. Popular has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Popular by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Popular by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Popular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

