Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Chairman Buys $19,120.00 in Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Tsavaris acquired 2,000 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $19,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 300,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PDLB opened at $9.28 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 240.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ponce Financial Group by 34,755.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDLB has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ponce Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ponce Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.

