Polkadot (DOT) Hits One Day Volume of $456.65 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and approximately $456.65 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $8.74 or 0.00029972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00334932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 191.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00435397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.