PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.