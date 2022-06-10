PlayFuel (PLF) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $800,134.01 and approximately $835,742.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

