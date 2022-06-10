Piper Sandler Lowers EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $210.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.50.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $159.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $151.22 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $85,438,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,732,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

