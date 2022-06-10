Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.24. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

