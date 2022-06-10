Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PME opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
