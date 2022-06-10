Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.94.

NYSE PHR opened at $19.54 on Monday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

