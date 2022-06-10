Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 20,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,851. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,443. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Photronics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

