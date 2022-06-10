Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

