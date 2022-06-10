Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,607 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.27% of Otter Tail worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.50. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

