Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 190,978 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,978 shares during the period. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.21% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

MGY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.