Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 12,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.89% of Bancorp worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.40. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

