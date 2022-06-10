Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Kforce makes up approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.63% of Kforce worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 175.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kforce stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 78,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.