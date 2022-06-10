Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.45 Million Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.43% of Ladder Capital worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 577,973 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,552,000 after buying an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,855,000 after buying an additional 431,534 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 341,247 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 104.42 and a quick ratio of 104.42. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.69.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

