Phocas Financial Corp. Has $4.81 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,987 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in APi Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in APi Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 734,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 137,386 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

APG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 4,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

