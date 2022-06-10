Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,707 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.39% of MYR Group worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MYR Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.72. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.15.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.