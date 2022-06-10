Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.38% of AdvanSix worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AdvanSix by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 45,645 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AdvanSix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,611. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

