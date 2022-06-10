Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.15% of PROG worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PROG by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PROG by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. 1,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $56.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

