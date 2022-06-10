Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 1,811 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

NYSE PLD traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $119.11. 11,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.25. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

