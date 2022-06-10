Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,227. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 146.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

