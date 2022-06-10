Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. Pharming Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pharming Group.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 48 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.