Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.