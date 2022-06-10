Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.