Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

PRGO traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

