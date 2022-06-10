Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,544 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 446,571 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.54% of Perficient worth $64,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perficient by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,631 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $99.39 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

