PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,050 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $149,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

