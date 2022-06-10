PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.74 Million

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $796.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006290 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00121886 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

