Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PWOD opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,745 shares of company stock worth $156,909. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.